Winds have eased but will pick up again today, elevating fire weather concerns. Some gusts could get as high as 30+ mph. Outdoor burning should be avoided and cigarettes should not be flicked onto dry grass beside the highway.

Conditions will be favorable for any fires that are started to spread quickly. Today’s weather will make many of us want to spend some time outside, just be mindful of not being the spark that starts a fire.

Despite yesterday’s cold front, there will not be much change in our temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

We will go from a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will continue to increase tonight as a weak impulse tracks northwest to southeast. There is a small chance of a rain/snow shower but most of us will stay dry into Thursday.

Any moisture that we see tonight will not be enough to alleviate fire concerns but winds will once again ease after dark.

Temperatures will continue to stay above average with the exception of Saturday. Another front will be stronger than what rolled through earlier this week and knock highs down into chilly but near-average 40s.

Moisture will also be lacking. Another wave of energy will swing through the region Thursday and could sneak a few raindrops into the area. Attention will shift to the west late Friday into Saturday where a rain/snow shower will be possible again.

Next Wednesday will be a day to watch. There is still plenty of time for the timeline to change but it is looking like there will be strong winds, falling temperatures, and a chance for some moisture.