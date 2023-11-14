Nice November weather that we have been experiencing will carry over into our Tuesday. Temperatures this morning are not too cold but are still worthy of a jacket. More sunshine and a southerly breeze will warm us back up into the 60s with a few spots briefly touching 70.

High pressure is still the dominant feature when it comes to the big picture. There is a boundary to our north and that is where it will stay which will keep changes to the forecast at bay.

We can expect similar conditions over the next few days. It will be warm with fair skies and a breeze at times.

Our next front will begin to move in Thursday and winds will gradually switch back out of the north. There is a small chance that this wind shift will be accompanied by a little bit of moisture but most of us will stay dry.

Friday will be cooler but still near average after the front comes through. We will rebound a few degrees Saturday before the next system starts to bring some showers in our direction. The first half of the weekend will be pleasant.

The timing and the track of this next system still needs to be ironed out but so far, it is looking like rain chances will increase beginning Saturday night and Sunday with some showers lingering into the start of next week. As moisture pulls away and temperatures continue to cool, we will need to monitor the potential for some wintry weather to the northwest.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 69 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 41 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 70 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 47 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 31 Mostly to partly cloudy.