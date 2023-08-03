Showers and storms track across the area this morning. Not everyone will see rain and most of the moisture will favor the northern half of the area.

As we gradually dry out through the morning and into midday, temperatures will heat back up. Heat Alerts have once more been extended for another day.

Heat Warnings and Advisories will be in effect through our Thursday evening. Heat indices will likely exceed 100.

Even though we have another hot day ahead, some of us will not be as hot as the day before. Wichita reached a high of 107 Wednesday afternoon, today’s high is expected to reach 100.

More storms begin to move in by the evening. While a few storms will be possible in Central and Eastern Kansas the majority of them will be to the west.

Some severe storms will be possible with the greatest risk being to the north and west. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail.

We will continue this pattern over the next few days with storms around during the evening, overnight, and early morning hours. Temperatures will also be slow to cool down but at least it has started to happen.

After early Friday morning the next chance for storms will start during the evening. Spotty storms will be around through the night and leftover showers will linger into Saturday morning before exiting.

One or two storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail still being the main threats.

Storms are more likely for much of the area Saturday night and the start of Sunday morning will be damp for some.

Temperatures will continue to fall to the 80s and should stay below average into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S/NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 98 Wind: N/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.