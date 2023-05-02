The second day of May starts with more potential for a few early temperatures to dip near or slightly below freezing. A Freeze Warning for a few counties to the north will be in effect through 9am but most of us will stay safely above the freezing mark.

Expect plenty of sunshine again today. We shake off the chill later this morning and afternoon highs will be pleasant and closer to average in the 70s.

While high pressure continues to dominate today, there is also a boundary to our west and southwest that will bring a few more clouds to far Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

There will also be a late chance for a shower or storm in the southwest corner of the area. The boundary will begin to advance in our direction as a warm front and keep the chance of a shower or storm alive all the way into Wednesday.

Spotty raindrops will shift east through Wednesday and we will need to watch out for new storms late in the day. So far, severe weather is not expected but a stronger storm capable of lightning, downpours, and small hail cannot be ruled out.

This will be the beginning of an unsettled pattern that will last through the rest of the week. Thursday will be a weather aware day. A few showers will be around through the first half of the day but it will be later in the afternoon and evening when a few strong to severe storms will be possible. All forms of severe weather will be possible with the greatest risk to the south around the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

Another chance for showers and storms Friday looks to favor points north but there could also be some rain elsewhere.

Temperatures will warm from the 70s to the 80s later this week. Temperatures are not expected to cool much despite on and off wet and stormy weather.

The weekend will not be a washout but continue to be weather aware if you have plans to be outdoors.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 73 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 45 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 73 Wind: N/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.