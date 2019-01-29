On Ronelle's Radar: Another Bitter Turn Before Next Warming Trend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

It's a bitter start to our Tuesday with morning temperatures in the teens to 20s. Wind are light for now but still making it feel as low as the single digits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Skies are in fair shape but our next arctic front moves in today which could spark a few flurries across Central and Eastern Kansas. Especially the northern parts of these areas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A few flakes could reach the Wichita Metro during the afternoon and evening but chances are slim. Before we really feel the effects of this next front highs will reach the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Winds will pick back up too after sunrise out of the W/NW at 10-25 mph, but it won't be as gusty as yesterday. Colder air settles overnight and lows fall into the single digits and teens.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Subzero wind chills will impact portions of Central and Eastern Kansas Wednesday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is just outside the viewing area where it will get dangerously cold. The advisory does include Lyon County. Wind chills in the advisory could drop as low as -15 to -25.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

After Wednesday morning, bitter cold lingers as highs only reach the 20s and 30s. Western Kansas will be farthest away from this next cold blast and won't feel as much of the effects as the rest of Kansas. Wednesday night and Thursday morning will bring more bitter cold with lows in the teens but temperatures will improve starting Thursday afternoon when highs reach the 40s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

50s and 60s still look likely over the weekend while some rain is possible. Temperatures stay above normal through the start of next week before a colder swing Tuesday when some rain/snow showers are possible.