On Ronelle's Radar: Breezy Warmth While Florence Threatens Carolinas

Wednesday morning won't be as cool due to patchy cloud cover and a light breeze out of the south but it'll still be comfortable with temperatures starting around the low 60s. Winds will pick up as the day goes on and we could see occasional gusts get up to 30 mph.

Strong south winds will once again help warm temperatures through the 80s, highs will top out in the middle 80s across Central Kansas with warmer temperatures west.

Patchy clouds will hang around through the day but we'll still be able to get good amounts of sunshine. Expect more of the same through the rest of this week as temperatures keep warming into the upper 80s and low 90s. There's a small chance of rain over the weekend but it doesn't look too impressive or extensive.

On the East Coast, there hasn't been much change to the threats that Hurricane Florence will bring. Life-threatening storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds. More than 2 ft. of rain possible along the Carolina Coast and as much as 20" possible inland into parts of North and South Carolina.

Landfall as a major category 3 hurricane is expected late Thursday night/early Friday morning along the Carolina Coast. Once it moves over land it'll move very slowly and cause flooding that will more than likely last into next week.