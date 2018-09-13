On Ronelle's Radar: Clouds & Sun For Us As Florence Nears Carolinas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

We won't get a lot of sun to start Thursday but temperatures in the 60s to low 70s will at least be mild and comfortable. Breezy winds continued overnight in Western Kansas and they'll turn gusty again state-wide once the sun comes up.

With low clouds hanging around through the morning and into the early afternoon, there's a small chance for a little bit of mist or drizzle.

But the day as a whole will be mainly dry. Towards the middle of the afternoon we'll start to see the cloud cover break and give way to some sunshine before the day is over. Once some sun breaks free that will give high temperatures a boost into the middle 80s.

Low 90s look likely in far Western Kansas. We'll still see a few clouds hang around through the evening and night but skies should yield more sunshine Friday with warmer highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances return over the weekend but still look slim.

Hurricane Florence has weakened to a category 2 hurricane but it will still be a very powerful storm with life-threatening storm surge along the coast and flooding inland.

Tropical storm force winds will extend well from the center of the storm where hurricane force winds will be likely. Landfall as a category 2 is expected late tonight around Wilmington, NC.

The rain has already started along outer-most portions of NC and rain/winds will only be on the increase as the day goes on.

The latest track has the storm gradually weakening while slowly riding the coast through Friday, and then making it's way through SC, GA, and TN through the weekend.

