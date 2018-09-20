On Ronelle's Radar: Cold Front Brings Rain, Heat Relief
Despite a likelihood of rain and t-storms today, much of the area starts quiet and dry. It'll just be warm, a bit humid, and breezy to start Thursday. There's a small chance of a shower or storm in Northwest Kansas through the morning but stormy activity will really start to pick up once we get into the afternoon.
Storms will gather in Western Kansas after the lunch hour and then start to stretch into North Central Kansas as early as 3pm. Temperatures in Western Kansas will be in the 70s and 80s. South Central Kansas will be on the warm side of a cold front where temperatures will be toasty in the low 90s.
Storms will march eastward into the evening and through the overnight. Eventually reaching South Central Kansas shortly before midnight.
Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail.
By Friday morning, storms will mainly be confined to South Kansas. Leftover showers in South Central Kansas during the afternoon will move out by evening. Area totals could get up to an inch or two.
Everyone will feel the cool down as area high temperatures drop into the 70s. We'll continue that temperature trend at least through Sunday with dry conditions, making it a beautiful weekend.
