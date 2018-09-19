On Ronelle's Radar: Hot & humid before stormy cooldown
Skies continue to be in fair shape and it'll be a steamy and sunny start to Wednesday. Winds turn breezy late in the morning and gusty by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south and also help temperatures get right back into the low to middle 90s.
Heat indices will near 100. Much of the day will stay dry but that will start to change late in the evening. After 10pm, there's a chance of a shower or storm in far Northwest Kansas.
That chance will last through the overnight and into Thursday morning. By early afternoon, rain and t-storm chances will spread into more of Western Kansas.
A line of showers and storms will become more defined just ahead of a cold front by late afternoon and evening, pushing into Central Kansas. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Rain chances will continue into Friday as highs fall into the 70s. As much as 1"to 2" of rain is possible in Western and Central Kansas.
Rain chances will take a big hit by Saturday when the front drops to our south. The weekend won't be as wet and temperatures will still be very nice in the 70s to low 80s.

