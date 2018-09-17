On Ronelle's Radar: Late summer heat continues Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

It'll be a mainly quiet start to Monday and the new work week. There's a small chance of an isolated shower from mid to late morning, otherwise skies will be mostly sunny.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Morning temperatures will start around the low 70s with a bit of humidity. Winds will be out of the south and light. Midday looks quiet and we'll begin to see some fair weather clouds develop in the warmth of the afternoon. After 3pm there's another small chance of an isolated shower or storm, mainly in Central and Eastern Kansas.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Western Kansas will stay sunny all day. Most areas will stay dry though under a partly cloudy sky. Late summer heat continues as highs reach the low 90s.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Evening skies will clear back out, especially after dark to make for another quiet start to Tuesday. Expect another day of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s and a south breeze. Things will start to pick up Thursday as a cold front begins to make it's way through Kansas. Bringing rain chances and cooler air by Friday.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.