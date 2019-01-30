On Ronelle's Radar: Layers needed all day Wednesday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The coldest day of the week is here and while the dangerous cold has stayed outside of the viewing area we've still got some wind chills in the single digits and even below zero. So it's important that we all bundle up and layer up before we head out the door. Especially kids that will be waiting at the bus stop or walking to school.

Kansas is right on the edge of this latest arctic chill. So while Central Kansas won't make it above freezing, portions of Western Kansas will be able to make it into the middle 30s to 40s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few flurries can't be ruled out in North Central and Northeastern Kansas during the afternoon. All of Kansas will be in the freezer during the night as lows drop back down into the teens and a light breeze will make for bitter wind chills once again.

But Thursday's highs will be able to warm into the 40s as arctic cold starts shifting east.

The start to the weekend will be a nice one compared to the cold road we've been on as highs reach the 50s. Spring-like 60s still look likely over the weekend but we'll have to watch out for some drizzle or light rain between Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures start to come back down next week. And colder temperatures may have some moisture to work with Tuesday as a few rain/snow showers are possible.