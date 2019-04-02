On Ronelle's Radar: Mild Tuesday before showers/storms return Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Northern Kansas rain showers have moved out but there are still a few random sprinkles in Western Kansas. There won't be much more activity than this past sunrise. That means we've got another nice day on the way.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

After a chilly morning we'll warm up into the 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. Northerly winds which have cooled some of us down into the 30s early this morning will switch back out of the south by the afternoon. Winds will kick up the occasional breeze today but won't be too strong.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There will be an increasing chance of some spotty rain showers and isolated rumbles late tonight. This is what we'll wake up to early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Overnight lows won't be as chilly in the 40s due to more clouds and a southerly breeze. A few rain showers and rumbles will be around through Wednesday afternoon but highs will still be able to warm into the 60s and even lower 70s in Southwestern Kansas. By late afternoon some stronger storms will develop in Southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One or two of these could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is up for a good portion of our Southwestern Kansas counties in anticipation of this. Stronger storms will track close to the Kansas/Oklahoma line through Wednesday evening and during the overnight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There could still be some thunderstorms in Northern Kansas too. By early Thursday morning there will be some leftover showers and storms in Central and Eastern Kansas but these will quickly be on the way out after sunrise.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The rest of Thursday will be dry. Friday too with warmer highs likely in the 70s. We'll have to stay on guard as another chance of showers and storms moves in over the weekend, from Saturday to Sunday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.