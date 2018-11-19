On Ronelle's Radar: Nice conditions leading up to Thanksgiving
It's a quiet start to the short work week. Skies are fair and temperatures are cold this morning in the 20s.
Winds are light but still enough to make it feel more like the teens. There's a small chance of a sprinkle or a flurry in Northern Kansas as some clouds push into the area.
But we'll still be able to get some sunshine without any trouble. After a cold and cloudy weekend we'll start to see high temperatures improve as they work their way into the upper 40s and low 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday brings more low 50s and sunshine. It'll stay dry all the way through Thanksgiving with highs warming closer to the upper 50s and low 60s. Good news for Kansas travelers.
We'll start to see some changes by Friday with a chance of rain in Central and Eastern Kansas. The end of the weekend turns cooler with a chance of a wintry mix.
