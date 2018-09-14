On Ronelle's Radar: Nice Weekend While Carolinas Get Lashed Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Another quiet start as we kick off Friday. It'll just be mild with a light breeze and a few clouds in the sky during the morning.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Winds will pick up again as we go through the day, getting up to 25 mph. It won't be as gloomy as the past few days. Even though skies will be partly cloudy most of the time that still means that we'll get more sun than days past. More sun coupled with strong south winds will send area temperatures into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Low 90s look more likely the farther west you are where skies will be sunnier. The weekend will be pretty quiet too, just warm while the Carolinas get lashed by Florence.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Currently a category 1 hurricane, making landfall on the North Carolina coast. There have already been reports of structural damage, flooding, and winds up to 90+ mph. All of this, and even a tornado risk, will continue through the weekend.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florence should transition into a tropical storm Saturday while slowly tracking west through the Carolinas and Georgia. Weakening to a tropical depression and moving up the Appalachians early next week.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.