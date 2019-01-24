On Ronelle's Radar: Quick & Light Rain/Snow Showers Thursday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Our next system is showing up on radar as some spotty snow showers and a few sprinkles. Mainly in portions of Western and Central Kansas. This is what we can expect through the morning and afternoon.

Snow amounts will be very light, totaling an inch or less. Amounts closer to an inch will be found in Western Kansas and closer to the Kansas/Colorado line. So any impacts to roads will be minor but we should still be on guard for possible slick conditions.

Temperatures this morning start in the 20s to 30s and we'll only warm into the low 30s before falling below freezing during the afternoon.

Gusty winds will pick back up too, making for blustery conditions. Light wintry weather wraps up by the evening and skies overnight will start to improve.

But another push of arctic air will make for bitter wind chills Friday morning. It'll feel like it's in the single digits and below zero for some.

Despite the bitter start Friday we'll end the day with a mix of clouds and sun and warmer temperatures in the 40s. We'll continue to warm through the 40s and 50s over the weekend. A few disturbances over the weekend will stay to our north and bring rounds of snow showers to Nebraska and Northern Missouri. Our next chance of rain/snow showers moves in late Sunday night and Monday. It'll turn colder to start the new work week too.

