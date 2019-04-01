On Ronelle's Radar: Seasonable start to April Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

There's a weak disturbance to our south that's bringing a few sprinkles to extreme Southwestern Kansas and some of our Oklahoma counties. Some of these sprinkles and light rain will continue to track close to the Kansas/Oklahoma line through sunrise but shouldn't put a damper on the start of the work week for our Southernmost counties.

We're feeling a chill this morning as overnight temperatures bottomed out into the 30s. But this will be the coolest morning and day of the week so we can only go up from here. The system to our south will also push some patchy clouds our way through much of the day so expect a mix of clouds and sun. After a cool weekend we'll start to warm back up today. Highs will be in the upper 50s to 60s thanks to a breezy southwest wind.

Another quick moving disturbance will clip Northern Kansas tonight, bringing a slim chance of a rain shower.

Tuesday stays dry with temperatures warming through the 60s. A chance of rain moves in during the night, especially across Northern Kansas. This will kick off a chance of showers and storms through Wednesday.

Late Wednesday afternoon and through Wednesday night there could be a few strong or severe storms closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Lingering rain and rumbles Thursday will gradually track out of the area.

We'll get a break from wet weather Friday before another chance of rain and storms over the weekend with Sunday holding the better chance. Temperatures will be very spring-like in the 60s and 70s through this first week of April.

