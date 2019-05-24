On Ronelle's Radar: Severe storms continue their march through Kansas Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Storms continue to stretch across the state and have caused some flash flooding in portions of Western Kansas. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday morning. It's still looking like we could see 2" to 4+" of rain through Saturday.

Storms will gradually track east through the morning and should stay below severe limits but a strong or severe storm still can't be ruled out. After sunrise any storms around should reside in Central and Eastern Kansas.

We won't get much of a break from the rain today with the exception of Western Kansas. Possibly around lunchtime. Storms become more numerous and widespread after 2pm or 3pm. This will be the start of another severe risk with the greatest threat in South Central and Eastern Kansas.

Flooding, damaging wind gusts, and large hail are the main threats we'll need to watch out for. The tornado threat is low but not zero so an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Storms gradually weaken during the overnight but we could still wake up to some leftovers Saturday morning.

Once again after 2pm or 3pm we'll see our next wave of storms develop in Southwestern Kansas and along the Oklahoma Panhandle. This is where there will be a higher risk of a few tornadoes.

Storms will track east into Central Kansas by the evening. Lingering storms are possible overnight and then we'll do it again Sunday and possibly Memorial Day with another risk of severe weather.

Storm chances don't look as great later in the week but after multiple rounds of rain we'll still need to keep a close eye on the forecast.

