On Ronelle's Radar: Small Rain Chance, Still Warm & Humid

It was another steamy day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

While an isolated shower or storm is possible this evening most of the area will stay dry.

However, if you hear thunder be sure to head indoors. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

We'll wake up to another slight chance of a few showers or storms early Sunday.

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy again, keeping high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Winds will be breezy out of the south but only getting up to about 18 mph. Sunday's rain chance will mainly be in the morning but a little wet weather can't be ruled out during the afternoon.

Either way, it'll be a decent day for the last day of the Kansas State Fair.

Temperatures in the low 90s continue through much of the new work week. A cold front Thursday through Friday will bring a better chance of rain and some thunder, and we'll also see temperatures cool down.

Tropical Storm Florence will continue to weaken over the weekend but the Carolinas could see as much as another several inches of rain before it moves out late Sunday and early next week.

