On Ronelle's Radar: Storms for some but not all Wednesday

Leftover showers and storms this morning are still showing some life in Western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. These should gradually weaken as we get closer to sunrise and won't last past mid/late morning.

They've also been staying below severe limits but are producing lightning and periods of moderate to heavy rain. Most of the area starts the day dry, mild, and humid again with a few clouds around. We'll warm back up into the 80s with another storm chance later in the day.

Some spotty storms will return to Western Kansas after 2pm or 3pm. After 4pm some storms could fill into Central and even Eastern Kansas. A stronger storm or two could be capable of producing marginally severe hail, winds, and locally heavy rain.

Late day and evening Riverfest activities will need to remain on guard once again and be ready to cancel or delay anything as any storms will likely produce lightning. Storm coverage won't be as extensive overnight but some lingering showers are possible, especially across Southern Kansas.

We'll wake up to this chance Thursday morning with a better one by the afternoon and evening. So far, there isn't a severe risk for Thursday.

We'll turn drier late Thursday night and then have another spotty chance Friday. Storm chances don't look as good over the weekend and then it'll be a smooth start to the new week with a completely dry day Monday. We may be able to keep that trend for a few days. With the exception of a few cooler days thrown in the mix, temperatures will stay warm.

