On Ronelle's Radar: Storms move out early Monday, more chances ahead

Early morning storms are still on the way out and radar estimated rainfall has been anywhere between 2" and 4".

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7am and portions of the Wichita Metro are under a Flash Flood Warning until 7:15am.

Memorial Day is looking much drier after mid morning and shortly after sunrise. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with a little more sun closer to Western Kansas. Highs will be warmer in the middle to upper 80s.

There's a Slight Risk of severe weather in portions of Central and Western Kansas. There's going to be a strong cap on our environment that will help to inhibit storm development but it is looking like some of our northern communites could experience a strong to severe storm with mainly a large hail and damaging wind threat but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

This chance will continue into the evening and overnight. Central and Eastern Kansas will have a better chance of severe weather Tuesday.

Some spotty storms can't be ruled out in the morning but a line of storms will flare up by the afternoon. All forms of severe weather are possible with storms continuing into the evening. Once we get into the overnight most storms will have moved into Missouri. Over the next 48 hours additional rainfall amounts could reach 1.5" to 2" in Central and Eastern Kansas. Locally more is possible.

We'll need to keep a close eye on potential flooding since we don't need anymore rain and the ground is saturated. Once we get into Wednesday there could still be an isolated storm around but both Wednesay and Thursday look much drier before storm chances go back up into the weekend.

