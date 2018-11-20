On Ronelle's Radar: Sunny & Mild Before Wet/Wintry Turn Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Cold and clear to start your Tuesday but once the sun comes up it'll be another pleasant day.

Temperatures start in the 20s and 30s but it's nothing we haven't already experienced. Southwest winds and sunshine help us warm into the low 50s.

Highs will be a bit warmer in Western Kansas and reach the middle to upper 50s. Expect more sunshine over the next couple of days as well as a continued warming trend. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s through Friday.

Even though Friday will be mild we'll start to see some changes. Clouds will be on the increase and a chance of rain in Central and Eastern Kansas could dampen holiday shopping.

Timing looks to be morning to late afternoon. A stronger storm system will start to show up in the area late Saturday in Northwestern Kansas. It will likely start as rain but then we'll have to watch for a change to rain/snow or snow showers.

Colder air Saturday night will have some moisture to work with through Sunday as potential wintry weather spreads through Kansas.

Travelers heading into or out of Kansas will need to watch the forecast for the end of the weekend closely. It'll be chilly as everyone heads back to school and work early next week.