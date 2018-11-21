On Ronelle's Radar: Thanksgiving Warm-Up Then Rain/Snow Chance
Holiday travelers today will be in pretty good shape as active weather across much of the country is at a minimum.
That means Kansas will soak in more sunshine and mild temperatures today. Morning temperatures aren't as cold as the past couple of mornings but still chilly enough for a coat.
Once the sun comes up temperatures will take off. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Thanksgiving will bring the same conditions. A cold start in the morning but a mild and nice finish. Thanksgiving day skies will start out sunny but end partly cloudy. Our increase in clouds will be just ahead of a rain chance Friday. Thanksgiving will also be a windier day. And winds will stay strong through the weekend. There's a chance of rain as early as late Thursday night and holiday shoppers Friday morning will need to keep an umbrella handy.
We'll dry out by the afternoon though. Temperatures continue to stay mild in the 60s through Saturday. Which is also when our next system will start to push some rain into Western Kansas late in the afternoon and close to sundown.
After dark temperatures will turn colder and start to change rain to snow.
Snow showers to a rain/snow mix will move through the area during the overnight and through Sunday.
Southern Kansas looks to mainly see a mix while Northern Kansas has a slightly better chance of seeing some accumulating snow.
Travelers returning to or leaving from Kansas during the Saturday night/Sunday timeframe will need to be cautious of possible hazardous travel in the area. The start to the new week looks quiet and a little chilly through at least Wednesday.
