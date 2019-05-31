On Ronelle's Radar: Turning unsettled again by the weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

As expected, a few showers rolled through Southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle during the late night hours but they quickly fizzled out.

High pressure remains in control in the Plains so that means we've got more sunshine on the way. After a pleasantly cool morning our temperatures will quickly warm up. We'll top out out in the low to middle 80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

After 3pm there's a slim chance of a pop up shower or storm in Central Kansas. The kick-off of Wichita Riverfest will still have a better shot at staying dry.

An isolated chance lingers into the evening hours, in Western Kansas too. Saturday starts dry but that will change later in the day. A cold front drops into the region and will spark up storms across Kansas.

Some could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. We'll see storms ignite and go up shortly after 3pm. The threat of a tornado is very low but not completely zero.

Storms clear out by Sunday morning but then we'll have another late day and evening chance. This unsettled trend carries into and through the upcoming work week with warm temperatures.

