On Ronelle's Radar: Unseasonably warm but cooler air in sight Video

We've got another nice, quiet day ahead of us. It's just going to be unseasonably warm again. Temperatures to start the day will be above normal too, starting off in the 60s to low 70s.

Skies cleared out overnight so many of us will see a nice sunrise. Mostly to partly sunny skies and a breezy south wind will help high temperatures heat back up into the low 90s.

With humidity factored in it'll feel more like the middle 90s to near 100.

Any clouds that develop in the heat of the afternoon will clear out during the evening and overnight. Expect much of the same Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and stronger south winds between 15 and 30 mph. Rain and thunderstorm chances return to Western Kansas by Wednesday night and Central Kansas by Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the weekend as temperatures begin to feel a lot more fall-like.

