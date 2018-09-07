On Ronelle's Radar: Weekend Starts Damp, Ends Dry Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The remnants of a tropical system in the middle of the country will continue to spin up showers across the region and keep our skies cloudy. Even though rain could be heavy at times it will also be spotty in nature. And any threat of flooding is relatively low. That will be a different story for our neighbors in Missouri where Flash Flood Watches will be in effect until late Saturday.

Even if it's not raining where you are there could still be areas of patchy mist, drizzle, or even a little fog.

And even though high temperatures Friday will only be in the low to middle 70s, the air will still have a "soupy" feel.

Scattered showers continue through the morning, afternoon, and evening.

The chance of rain Saturday will be lower but we'll still see spotty showers around and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday evening's conditions look a lot drier and the rain should start to call it quits, leading to an enjoyable Sunday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Slim rain chances will start the new work week but they don't look promising. Temperatures towards the middle of the work week will start to heat up into the upper 80s, making it feel more like late summer.

