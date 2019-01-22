On Ronelle's Radar: Wintry weather could cause slick conditions Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Snow and a wintry mix has already started in Western Kansas but Central and Eastern Kansas will see some drizzle develop around sunrise.

The early morning hours will be the warmest part of the day as a cold front sweeps through the state. Area temperatures will fall below freezing through the day.

As temperatures turn colder there will be some freezing drizzle and snow showers around, especially in Northern and Western Kansas so we'll need to be cautious of slick spots today.

Strong northwest winds will gust up to 35 to 40+ mph. Winter Weather Advisories and a Blizzard Warning in some of our Northwest Kansas counties will be in effect through this evening.

Snow showers will still be around after dark but will wrap up by the time we get into the overnight.

The heaviest snow will fall in the Northwestern corner of the area while snow amounts across the rest of the state will be minor. We'll wake up to a much colder morning Wednesday as lows fall into the teens but we'll also see highs rebound into the 40s.

Increasing clouds late Wednesday will signal our next disturbance. Another wave of snow showers and a wintry mix Thursday will push north to south through Kansas but amounts look very light at this time.

Temperatures warm up into the 50s over the weekend, start making plans now!

