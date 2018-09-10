On Ronelle's Radar: Work weeks starts nice Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Some areas of patchy fog or low clouds are possible this morning, but that's the only thing that will attempt to slow down your commute.

Any fog that's around will lift by mid morning and everyone will experience mostly sunny skies. Temperatures to start will be in the 50s, making some of us reach for a light jacket or long sleeves. Temperatures turn pleasant when the sun comes up as highs warm to near 80.

There's a slim chance of an isolated shower or rumble in Western Kansas, especially Northwest Kansas, late in the afternoon and evening but most of our skies will stay dry all day. Expect another cool night in the 50s and another pleasant afternoon in the low to middle 80s on Tuesday.

More sunshine is on the agenda too. But winds out of the south will be stronger with some us seeing gusts reaching 30 mph or higher. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s later this week, making it feel toasty but skies will stay pretty dry. Making it a nearly perfect week for the Kansas State Fair.

