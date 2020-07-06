On Ronelle’s Radar: A hot week ahead

An isolated shower or storm will be around Central Kansas through sunrise but most of us will stay dry.

Skies will be partly cloudy as high pressure keeps a dominant hand over the region. There’s a boundary to our north and south, this is where most of the country’s active weather will reside over the next 48 hours. Highs today will be seasonably hot in the low 90s.

In the heat of the afternoon an isolated shower or storm is possible. Any activity on Storm Tracker Radar will be widely scattered.

Severe weather isn’t expected and rain will fizzle out during the evening. Most of us will stay dry during the night with lows in the 60s to low 70s, pretty normal for this time of year.

Tuesday will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine. We’ll start to notice an uptick in high temperatures between the low to middle 90s by tomorrow. Upper 90s and triple digit heat will be more likely as we go through the rest of the week. It’ll be hottest in Southwest Kansas.

When it comes to rain and storm chances they’ll be slim. Tuesday afternoon storms over Colorado will weaken during the evening. They could bring a sprinkle or shower to the west Tuesday evening and overnight but much of Western Kansas will stay dry.

A front to the north will move in our direction between Wednesday night and Thursday, giving us slightly better potential for a few storms. Despite this better chance, high pressure will continue to be the dominant feature to keep us dry and hot through the weekend. Stay cool and stay hydrated!