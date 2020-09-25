On Ronelle’s Radar: Above normal temps into the weekend then a big cooldown

It’s a quiet and cool start to Friday. There’s a cold front to our north but that’s where it’ll stay today. High pressure to the west will continue to dominate and keep our skies sunny and dry.

Fires are still burning in the Western U.S. so we’ll still see some haze but overall, skies will be bright. It’s going to be a hotter day as south winds pick up and turn breezy. Highs will heat up into the 90s to 80s. But the majority of area will be in the 90s.

Our Friday evening and night will be nice. It’ll still be a bit breezy but temperatures will just gradually tumble into the 60s and 50s as skies stay mostly clear.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry. A cold front will be on the approach but it won’t start to move in until late, so highs will still be well above normal in the 90s. Winds will be strong too.

As the cold front pushes through it’ll cool us down into the 70s and 80s Sunday. A trailing disturbance could spark a sprinkle or shower but rain chances are still looking pretty slim.

As this disturbance tracks to the southeast it could spark a storm or two capable of hail, mainly to the south and east of the Kansas Turnpike. This is where a Marginal Risk of severe weather has been placed. Timing for this possibility will be later in the afternoon and evening.

Any rain or thunder around will move out by the overnight and we’ll have a dry start to Monday. A bigger push of cooler air early next week will have a greater impact on our temperatures. Highs the rest of the work week will fall into the 60s and 70s to kick off a more consistent cool trend. High pressure will quickly move back in, keeping skies sunny and dry through next week.