On Ronelle’s Radar: An early shower before more evening storms west

A few showers and storms will be around this morning between Western and Central Kansas. However, severe weather isn’t expected and most of us will stay dry. A stalled boundary continues to sit to our west and will keep conditions unsettled over the next few days.

Enjoy another cool and less humid start this morning before temperatures warm back up later this week. A lingering shower is possible through midday in South Central Kansas but the afternoon looks drier under partly cloudy skies. Highs will mainly be in the 80s. A few 70s are possible farther to the east where cloud cover and some raindrops could linger a little longer.

The boundary to the west will send another wave of storms our way by the evening. Storms will start to the west and could initially be strong to severe.

A Slight Risk is in place for the possibility of strong gusts and hail. Showers and storms move into Central Kansas late tonight and Wichita will have a better chance of rain than days past by Wednesday morning.

Lows will be cool again in the 50s to low 60s. Wednesday starts with showers and storms around Central Kansas. They’ll exit through South Central Kansas during the morning and we’ll gradually dry back out.

The trend of storms starting to the west spreading into more of the area continues late Wednesday. Evening storms could initially be severe to the northwest and capable of strong gusts and hail.

Spotty showers and storms track west to east through the night and into Thursday morning. There could be a few lingering raindrops through midday.

More spotty storms will be possible late Thursday as the front to the west continues to send out these periodic impulses, late Friday too. We’ll warm through the 80s through Thursday. The boundary starts to lift over us Friday and you’ll really notice the uptick in heat and humidity with highs in the middle 90s. Upper 90s are likely this weekend.

A slim rain chance will stick around but so far there’s no reason to cancel or adjust any plans. If those plans include being outside just be ready to put extra effort into staying cool and hydrated. It’ll stay mainly dry and hot into next week.