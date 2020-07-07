On Ronelle’s Radar: Another heat wave on the way

Tuesday starts dry now that yesterday’s spotty showers and storms have fizzled out. It’ll be another warm, muggy start too thanks to south winds which are light. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few patchy clouds developing in the heat of the afternoon. There could be an isolated pop-up shower/storm in Eastern Kansas but most of our area will stay dry. South winds pick up a bit more and turn breezy, sending afternoon highs back into the 90s.

Skies will be mostly clear after sundown but a shower or storm from Colorado could sneak into Western Kansas. The chance of this happening is slim though.

We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the 90s again. Western Kansas will start to return to the triple digits. A front to the north will spark some late afternoon storms in Nebraska. Some of these will attempt to make the trip into Northern Kansas during the evening and into the overnight. The Kansas/Nebraska line will need to be monitored closely because there could be a strong to severe storm in our northernmost communities.

All severe hazards are possible. That means an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms are expected to dive south through South Central and Eastern Kansas Wednesday night but may miss Wichita.

There could be some leftovers between Central and Eastern Kansas early Thursday. During the evening and overnight, another wave of storms develops and dives south. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. A Marginal Risk of severe weather includes Northwest, Central, and Eastern Kansas.

With the exception of some leftovers early Friday, the rest of the week looks mainly dry. Any rain and storms that track through the area won’t help cool us down much as highs stay in the 90s to triple digits.