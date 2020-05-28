On Ronelle’s Radar: Another rain chance Thursday, gorgeous weekend ahead

As low pressure continues to spin to the east we’ll start the day with scattered showers and storms around. Like the last few days, not everyone will see rain and it’ll be intermittent. Strong to severe storms aren’t expected but rain could be moderate to heavy at times.

We’ll keep this trend going through the day. The best chance of rain will be in Central and Eastern Kansas.

It’ll be drier in Western Kansas with a few more breaks of sun. Highs will warm into the 70s but could touch 80 in Southwest Kansas.

A cold front is on the move and will help push low pressure farther east, this will allow showers and storms to taper through the evening.

It’ll be drier after dark with lows falling into the 50s. A weak disturbance will track our way from the west and could bring a shower or storm to Western Kansas during the overnight into Friday morning.

Any lingering raindrops early Friday will try to make the trip into Central Kansas but probably won’t make it. We’ll see more sun as we kick off the last weekend of May.

Things will still be slightly unsettled to the north and west. Between Friday evening and Saturday night this is where there will be a small chance of a shower or storm, especially after sundown.

High pressure will still be dominant, keeping the area mainly dry and sunny.

Highs will begin to heat up over the weekend. First in Western Kansas into the upper 80s and then into the 90s next week. Central Kansas will feel some of the heat too with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s.