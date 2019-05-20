On Ronelle’s Radar: Another stormy stretch starts Monday

The first part of our next wave of showers and thunderstorms is being monitored around the Oklahoma Panhandle and Southwestern Kansas where we have some thunderstorms moving in.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma until 10am. More storms will build into Western Kansas through sunrise. These will track east through the morning and arrive in the Wichita Metro by midday.

Once we get into the afternoon some storms could be severe, bringing the threat of all forms of severe weather. Heavy rain will also be a big issue. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. The greatest risk of severe weather will be located in Southern Kansas.

Our neighbors in Oklahoma and Texas are under a rare High Risk where a severe weather outbreak is expected. Due to clouds and rain, highs will be cool in the 50s and 60s.

Scattered showers and storms continue through the night and into Tuesday bringing the potential for heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Our Central and Eastern Kansas counties could see anywhere between 3″ to 6″ of rain, amounts could be heavier locally. The heaviest amounts will likely be closest to Southeastern Kansas. Rain and storms will taper through Tuesday as the potent system lifts to our north and east.

There’s a low-end Marginal Risk of severe weather for some of our Central Kansas counties as the system exits. This is where a storm or two could produce strong gusty winds and/or hail but heavy rain will be the main concern.

Wednesday starts dry but late in the day and evening another chance of storms will be on the increase.

We’ll need to be aware of a growing severe risk Thursday and storm chances will linger into the holiday weekend and beyond as a stagnant system in the region brings periods of rain and rumbles.