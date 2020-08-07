On Ronelle’s Radar: Back to summertime heat and humidity

A few showers and storms will be around early this morning between Western and Central Kansas. There have been some isolated warnings for wind and hail too. After sunrise storms in South Central Kansas should mainly be to the east of Wichita.

Some lingering raindrops to west will try to keep tracking east all the way into midday. The rest of the day will be drier. A random leftover shower or storm between Central and Eastern Kansas in the afternoon can’t be ruled out but most of us will just be partly cloudy.

It’ll be hotter with nuisance humidity. Expect widespread highs in the 90s.

There’s a slim chance of a shower or storm during the evening and night but most of us will stay dry. It’ll also be a muggy night with lows in the 60s to 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday starts dry but it’s looking like some storms will pop up early in the morning in Eastern Kansas. One or two of these could clip some of our easternmost counties.

We’ll need to monitor points northwest late in the afternoon. This is where there’s a severe risk and where a few storms will start to go up. One or two could be strong to severe and be capable of damaging gusts and hail.

There’s a low threat of an isolated tornado in Nebraska so we’ll just have to keep an eye on those counties in that aspect. Storms to the north and west will continue through the evening and into the overnight.

During the day on Sunday it’ll be drier but still steamy with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Weekend winds will be stronger too.

Another batch of isolated storms is possible Sunday night into Monday. We’ll keep this chance mainly during the overnights early next week, Monday and Tuesday night. The heat and humidity will last through next week as highs stay in the 90s.