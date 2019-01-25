On Ronelle’s Radar: Bitter start Friday, warming weekend

Bitter, arctic cold has spilled into Kansas to start our Friday. Everyone will need to bundle up and layers are a must for kids. Winds have been fairly light but they’re still making it feel like the single digits and even below zero.

There are a few isolated flurries around but they should be gone by sunrise.

Once the sun comes up we’ll be on our way to a much deserved warm-up. Friday’s skies yield a mix of clouds and sun as a warm front lifts over Kansas. There will be more clouds than sun at times. But temperatures will see improvements as highs warm into the 40s.

Stronger winds out of the south and west at 15-30 mph will also aid in bringing 40s back to Kansas. Winds calm back down once we get into the evening under partly cloudy skies. And overnight temperatures won’t be as bitter but still cold as lows fall into the 20s.

The warming trend continues Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s to 50s. A couple of disturbances will bring a rain/snow chance over the weekend to Northeastern Kansas and the Kansas City Metro. But amounts look light for anyone traveling to or from that direction.

Those disturbances will still bring some clouds our way as well as breezy conditions. The bottom drops back out starting Monday as another push of arctic air moves into Kansas. It could also spark a few rain/snow showers, but amounts are looking light at this time.

The rest of the work week will be colder with bitter morning lows. No major storms are on the horizon, our main weather story next week will be the temperatures.