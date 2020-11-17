On Ronelle’s Radar: Bright skies and warmer winds before weekend changes

After a seasonable chill this morning, we’ll experience more unseasonable warmth today. South winds will pick back up and could reach 20 to 25 mph. The stronger southerly flow will send highs above average again into the 60s to low 70s.

High pressure is holding strong which will keep our skies clear too so we’ve got more sunshine on the way. Our winds will be gusty at times during the night too which will keep most lows in the 40s. It won’t be as chilly waking up Wednesday morning.

Winds will be even stronger Wednesday and Thursday with the strongest mainly in Central Kansas. It’s driest in Western Kansas so at least this part of the area will be spared from some of the strongest gusts. The potential for high fire danger will still need to be monitored closely due to the gusty winds, dry conditions, and warm temperatures. So far, no fire weather watches or warnings have been issued.

Highs will warm up into the 70s with a few 80s to the west mid week. Cooler air will start to sink in to the northwest late in the work week but we’ll still be above average.

A cold front will hang out to the north late Friday into Saturday, possibly sparking a few rain showers.

Rain is more likely across more of the area Saturday and during the night as moisture fills in and the front drops farther south. Highs will range from the 40s to the 60s. There could be a rumble of thunder in South Central Kansas Saturday night.

This is where the most rain is expected to fall with amounts possibly reaching 1″ to 1.5″. There will be lesser amounts to the north and west. There will be some lingering showers into Sunday but we should dry out through the day.

There’s still a chance for some snowflakes to mix in the northwest before the system moves out. Highs bottom out into the 40s to 50s Sunday and will stay cool but close to average into the start of next week in the 50s. High pressure also builds back in early next week which will clear out our skies some before another system moves in.