On Ronelle’s Radar: Bright skies, south winds send us back to the 90s

High pressure continues to stay in control to our west which means we’ve got more hot, sunny, and dry conditions on the way today.

Highs will heat back up into the middle 90s, possibly sneaking up into the upper 90s in spots. Winds remain out of the south and will be breezy. The strongest winds up to 25 mph will be to the west. Expect more starry skies tonight as south winds relax. Lows will cool back down into the 60s.

We’ll have more sunshine and heat tomorrow with a small chance of a shower or storm to the northwest Wednesday night.

Late Wednesday is also when soon-to-be Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a Major Category 3. This moisture will work to the north Thursday and then shift to the east, missing our area. There could still be a shower or storm in Southeast Kansas.

A front moves in Friday but it’ll stay hot in the 90s before our next cool down. The front will spark a chance of a few showers and storms late in the day, mainly to the north and west. By Friday night a widely scattered chance will spread into the entire area.

The weekend won’t be a washout but it’ll be damp at times as conditions stay unsettled. When it comes to the severity of storms this is something that will have to be monitored. We’ll cool down into the low 90s to 80s Saturday. Another front moves through Monday and will keep a chance of storms in play, especially in Central Kansas. The front will also keep highs in the 80s.