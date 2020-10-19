On Ronelle’s Radar: Chilly start, cool finish Monday

The latest big dip in the jet stream continues, pumping chilly air into the area. There’s a boundary in the region that’s close by, keeping our atmosphere unsettled with clouds and it’ll also bring some rain chances our way.

A sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out early this morning before the sun comes up. Freeze and frost alerts will be in effect to the north and west through 10am. Jackets will be needed this morning. Winds won’t be as strong but even the slightest breeze will give the air a raw feel.

By the afternoon it won’t be as cloudy to the west, this is where we’ll also have some of the warmer high temps in the 60s. The farther east you are, more clouds will stick around. This will keep highs cooler in the 50s.

Skies stay dry and clouds will build back into the area tonight. Lows will be in the 30s to 40s.

Some moisture works in the from the south and brings a chance of a few showers between Central and Eastern Kansas.

Late Tuesday through Wednesday a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as a slim chance of rain continues to stream in.

Highs will warm back up over the next few days. We’ll go from 60s Tuesday to low 80s Thursday. A strong cold front moves through by Friday and quickly erases the warmth. It’ll also bring another chance of a few showers.

Highs to end the work week will be chilly in the 40s to 50s. The chill lingers over the weekend as another system moves into the Plains with a few more showers possible. Late in the week more frosty and freezing nights/early mornings are likely.