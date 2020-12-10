On Ronelle’s Radar: Cold front Thursday sets stage for wintry change

Our next cold front has started to move into the area and this is what will set the stage for colder days ahead as well as some wintry and wet weather.

It’s going to be one of those days where we’ll see a division in our temps due to the front. Highs will be in the 40s to the northwest with milder 60s to the southeast. Winds will pick up more too and turn breezy.

Clouds will be on the increase from west to east through the day. Most of us should still be able to start the day with a nice sunrise before we go to filtered sunshine and eventually more clouds than sun. It’ll stay dry through much of the day despite the increase in clouds.

Once we get into the evening a chance of a few rain showers will develop to the west. As the night goes on spotty rain will stretch into Central Kansas while some snow begins to mix in to the west.

Storm Tracker Radar will likely be colorful on Friday morning with blues, pinks, and greens. Snow will continue to fall to the west with mainly rain in South Central Kansas. There will be a mix of rain and snow in between. Friday will be much colder in the 40s to 30s.

As we go through the day some snow will sneak into more of our Central Kansas counties and mix with the rain. This system will likely consist of snow and a mix through Friday night and wrap up early Saturday.

Accumulating snow is most likely to the north and around the I-70 corridor. Amounts will range from 1″ to 3″. There will be lesser amounts to the south. This will be the first of two rounds.

The second round could bring some additional light accumulation Saturday night through Sunday morning. Mainly to the west but some wintry weather could skim some of our Central Kansas counties.

Temperatures rebound into the start of next week through the 40s and even into the low 50s. We’re going with dry conditions through mid-week for now but there could be some moisture around the region so be aware that this could change.