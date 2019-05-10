On Ronelle’s Radar: Colder start Friday, then a little damp

Another drier start this morning but colder too with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning are in effect through 10am where temperatures are closer to freezing.

There are some sprinkles or light rain showers closer to the Kansas/Colorado line. This chance of rain will gradually spread east through the day and won’t reach the Wichita Metro until at least 3pm.

Between the clouds, north winds, and light rain/drizzle, highs will stay cool in the 50s and 60s but it won’t be as chilly as Thursday.

You’ll want to keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy if you have Friday evening plans. Some light rain could linger all the way into early Saturday. Lows turn chilly again in the 30s and 40s.

Highs rebound into the 60s to make for another cooler than normal day. Late in the afternoon and evening there’s a chance for a few storms in Northern Kansas but severe weather isn’t expected.

An isolated rumble of thunder is possible in Southern Kansas Saturday night. Rainfall amounts over the next couple of days shouldn’t total more than a quarter of an inch.

We’ll dry out by Mother’s Day and the entire day is looking dry. There will also be some sunshine and highs will warm up into the 70s. It’ll be a great day whether you want to take mom to a Mother’s Day brunch or dinner.

The break from wet weather continues Monday which will really help high running rivers recede but Flood Warnings will likely continue through the weekend.

Spotty showers and storms return by Tuesday and the rest of the upcoming work week looks unsettled too but temperatures will turn more spring-like.