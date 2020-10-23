On Ronelle’s Radar: Colder start to the weekend, wintry weather likely by Sunday

The cold front has pushed through and colder northerly winds have taken over. Heavier coats will come back out this morning.

There are some showers associated with the boundary that are tracking through Central and Eastern Kansas. These should wrap shortly after sunrise.

After showers move out, clouds will stay thick and could still produce some mist or light drizzle in spots this morning. Skies won’t completely clear out but we’ll see more breaks of sun during the afternoon. Highs will be chilly and mainly in the 40s.

North winds will stay strong which will give some bite to the air. Skies will clear out even more tonight. Mostly clear skies and lighter winds will cause most of us to drop below freezing. Lows will be in the 20s to the low 30s.

Freeze Warnings will be in effect tonight through Saturday morning. Skies will be fair through a good chunk of our Saturday before clouds start to increase. Highs rebound into the 50s to 60s with the warmest temps in Southwest Kansas. More changes move in by Sunday.

Another shot of colder air arrives and it’ll be accompanied by some moisture. Rain/snow showers are likely to the north and west with a chilly rain in Wichita. Area lows fall below freezing Sunday night into Monday, changing rain/snow to snow to the north and west and changing rain to rain/snow in Wichita.

This will be a stubborn system with moisture and cold air lingering through Tuesday. The rest of the work week doesn’t look as active and highs warm back up into the 50s to low 60s.