On Ronelle’s Radar: Colder, stronger winds Monday

Our next arctic front arrives today which will drop our temperatures through the day and make for a much colder start to the work week. There’s a front moving through now which has picked up our winds and brought some rain showers into the area.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 6pm for portions of Central and Eastern Kansas.

Early morning temperatures are above freezing though. While a sprinkle or flurry can’t be ruled out in Western Kansas through midday, most rain will be done by sunrise.

After sunrise is when a secondary front with arctic air behind it will move through. Keeping skies mostly cloudy and not allowing temperatures to warm. Temperatures will drop below freezing during the afternoon.

With strong winds and colder air, wind chills will fall into the teens and 20s by the time everyone gets off of work. As colder air continues to move into the middle of the country this will set us up for a colder morning to start Tuesday as overnight lows fall into the teens and 20s.

Tuesday will be a chilly day but not as cold with highs in the 30s and 40s. There’s also a slim chance of a flurry or two in Central Kansas as some snow showers move through Northeastern Kansas.

Another arctic front will move in late Tuesday and bring dangerous wind chills to Northeastern Kansas Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Wind chills could be as low as -15 to -25.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s and overnight temperatures in the teens. But after a cold first half of the week we’ll start to warm back up Thursday. Eventually into the 50s and 60s by the weekend. There’s a chance of rain Sunday but there aren’t any signals of a major storm system heading our way.