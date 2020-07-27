On Ronelle’s Radar: Damp, cooler start to the work week

As a cold front drops south through the area today showers and storms are likely. It’ll be a wet start to the day with some rumbles around but severe weather isn’t expected.

However, heavy rain and flooding will be a concern. Some rainfall totals have reached 2″ to 4+” and another 1″ to 2+” will be possible over the next couple of days depending on exactly where the heaviest rain lines up.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma through Tuesday morning. Northerly winds, mostly cloudy skies, and rain will bring highs down to the low 80s.

After sundown and during the overnight lingering rain will mainly impact points south of I-70. Lows will fall into the 60s.

Tuesday won’t be as damp and with the front dropping to our south, this is where a chance of rain will reside.

Rain chances don’t look as widespread Wednesday too but by the evening we’ll have to watch for the possibility of a stronger storm or two in far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

Most of this stronger activity will be confined farther north in Nebraska though. The front will wobble between Kansas and Oklahoma through the rest of the work week, keeping conditions unsettled. Rain chances don’t look as good as the week goes on. The upcoming weekend looks much drier as high pressure works in and we’ll still be able to take advantage of below normal highs in the 80s to low 90s.