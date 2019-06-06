On Ronelle’s Radar: Damp Thursday with scattered storms around

We start Thursday with scattered storms around as a stationary boundary continues to sit over Kansas. This boundary won’t budge much through the day so we’ve got more storms ahead.

While storms early this morning have stayed below severe limits they’re still capable of heavy rain and lightning. We could even see a stronger storm with small hail and gusty winds. Storms become more numerous during the afternoon and early evening.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7am Friday for Southeastern and portions of South Central Kansas. There are also some Areal Flood Warnings in effect for some Central Kansas counties through mid/late morning, this is where there could be some flooding in low lying and flood prone areas.

Because storms will be scattered, we could see rainfall amounts anywhere between a few tenths of an inch to more than one inch through today. Localized flooding can become an issue quickly so stay weather aware and please don’t drive through flooded roadways.

If anyone plans on heading out to Riverfest this is the day where you’ll want to have rain gear and the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App downloaded on your phone so you can get weather alerts and keep an eye on radar. With showers and storms around Thursday’s highs will be relatively cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

After sundown the stationary boundary will gradually pull out of Kansas and we’ll dry out during the late evening and overnight hours.

A chance of a shower or storm Friday afternoon and evening will mainly be east of the Kansas Turnpike.

Late Friday night there could be a stronger storm or two in Western Kansas just ahead of a cold front. Anything that moves in should fizzle out during the overnight before it reaches Central Kansas.

Saturday is looking hot and humid with another storm chance during the night. One of those storms could also be marginally severe with hail and gusty winds.

A chance for a few storms lingers through Sunday as a cold front pushes through Kansas. But we’ll have drier days ahead after that.