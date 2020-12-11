On Ronelle’s Radar: Drastic drop in temps, snow and rain likely

Our next system has gotten started with spotty rain showers in Central and Eastern Kansas and snow showers to the northwest. This will continue through today with a little snow to the southwest and some snowflakes gradually mixing in more of our Central Kansas counties late in the day.

However, the majority of the wintry weather will be to the north. This is where 1″ to 3″ of snow is expected. There will be lesser amounts to the southwest and no accumulation expected in Wichita.

Snow and rain/snow showers will wrap up through the night. There could be a leftover snow shower to the northeast to start the day but we’ll be done by sunrise.

The rest of Saturday will be chilly with some clearing but round 2 will get started late in the evening when snow showers move back into Western Kansas.

Saturday night through Sunday morning, snow showers will slide through Southwest and portions of South Central Kansas. Most of the snow will fall to the southwest and additional accumulations could total several inches with less to the east.

This latest change doesn’t only include wet and wintry weather but also much colder temperatures. After enjoying high temperatures that were well above average, we’ll take a big tumble today into the 30s and 40s. Northwest Kansas will drop even more tonight with lows in the teens.

Much of the new work week looks quiet and cool with gusty winds at times. The only thing we’ll have to watch out for so far is a disturbance that will move in Tuesday. It’ll bring a few more clouds and may try to spark some rain/snow showers. This is just something to keep an eye on for now.