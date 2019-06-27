On Ronelle’s Radar: Drier, hotter trend continues

A quiet start to the day as the sun rises but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out through sunrise. It’s a slim chance so most of us will stay dry through the morning, which will heat up quickly.

We’ll go from low 70s to upper 80s by the lunch hour. The humidity will make it feel hotter due to strong south winds continuing to pull moisture into Kansas. Even though winds will be gusty again today they won’t be strong enough to knock you off of your feet. Highs will be in the low to upper 90s with some heat indices reaching the triple digits.

During the afternoon you’ll either want to be poolside or parked under some a/c. There’s another slim storm chance in Western Kansas by early evening but severe weather isn’t expected.

Any activity on storm tracker radar won’t reach Central Kansas and should fizzle out once we get into the overnight.

Friday stays dry all day so the only weather worry will be staying cool. Sunny skies, drier conditions, and hot temperatures in the low to upper 90s continue into the weekend. Rain and storm chances return next week but chances so far look small and severe weather isn’t looking likely.

An area of high pressure will keep sitting to our west, blocking any major storm systems from heading our way but a few waves of energy may sneak through, leading to slim storm chances. This pattern holds all the way into the 4th of July.