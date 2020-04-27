On Ronelle’s Radar: Early showers then warm sun Monday

As a weak disturbance tracks through the region a spotty shower or storm will be possible. Any rain around will track west to east. Western Kansas will be drier by sunrise. Central Kansas will dry out by the afternoon and sunshine will gradually return.

We’ll warm up nicely too with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be light but occasionally kick up a pleasant breeze.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and southerly flow will help keep lows mild in the 50s.

A cold front will be on the approach during the overnight and could bring a shower or two to Northern Kansas.

A few spotty showers and storms will track through the area with the cold front Tuesday.

During the afternoon a few more storms will develop along the cold front between South Central and Eastern Kansas. This is where there’s a Marginal to Enhanced risk of severe weather. Potential strong to severe storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds. The threat of a tornado is low.

Highs will be able to reach the 70s to low 80s before storms move out by the evening. There’s a small chance of a trailing shower Tuesday night as the cold front moves away from us but it’ll be much drier. Wednesday will be cooler in the 70s but still pleasant. High pressure builds in Wednesday and Thursday that will lead to dry and sunnier conditions.

Highs temperatures will feel more summer-like by the end of the work week and warm up into the 80s to low 90s. A chance of storms will return over the weekend and we’ll need to monitor the potential for severe weather.