On Ronelle’s Radar: Early storms Friday, steamy weekend

Some Central Kansas have erupted during the overnight and they’re tracking to the east and southeast. A few warnings are possible with 60 mph gusts and hail up to the size of quarters being the main threats. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10am.

Non-severe storms will still be capable of gusty winds and small hail. Some of these storms could linger through midday as they gradually track through Central and South Central Kansas.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning will also be threats to monitor. There’s a chance of a rumble or shower elsewhere to the north and west. Skies will go from mostly to partly cloudy. It’ll turn hot in the 90s to triple digits with the hottest high temperatures to the southwest.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for only one of our counties through Saturday, Kay County in Oklahoma. Once we get into the evening we’ll need to monitor storms in Nebraska that will fire. These will track south into Eastern Kansas during the overnight and could skim a few of our counties.

An isolated severe storm risk barely makes it into the area with hail and wind being the main threats. Storms to the east linger though midday Saturday.

Then we’ll need to watch South Central and Southeast for the possibility of redeveloping storms that could be strong to severe late Saturday. Hail and wind will be the main threats again.

Keep an eye on the Kansas/Oklahoma line during the overnight but it shouldn’t be too active heading into Sunday. By the end of the weekend a few showers and storms will be possible to the west but so far severe weather isn’t expected.

Temperatures will be the main weather story next week as widespread highs in the triple digits will be likely.