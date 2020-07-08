On Ronelle’s Radar: Evening severe risk north after another sultry afternoon

A spotty sprinkle can’t be ruled out through mid morning to the west but most raindrops should stay on the Colorado side as they continue to dissipate.

So we’re off to another dry and warm start. We’ve got more sunshine on the way with breezy southerly winds for your Wednesday. Highs will be a few degrees hotter in the 90s to triple digits with the hottest temperatures in Western Kansas.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon into evening for a few of our Northwest Kansas counties. A front to the north will generate storms in Nebraska by the evening. This disturbance could trigger a few storms in Northwest Kansas first, and then in North Central Kansas.

There’s a small chance that a random storm could bubble up to the south at the same time but most of the activity will be to the north. A strong to severe storm capable of large hail and damaging winds is possible.

A larger cluster of storms in Nebraska will track through Central and Eastern Kansas during the overnight. Storm strength and movement will need to be monitored closely. It’ll still be a warm night in the 70s to 60s despite some storms being around.

As the storm complex moves out early Thursday more storms will attempt to build back into South Central and Southeast Kansas.

New storms develop west late in the day. A Slight Risk has been issued for the potential of large hail and damaging winds. There’s also the threat of an isolated tornado to the west.

Stormy activity should wind down during the overnight and into Friday but a slim chance will linger into the start of the weekend. Another storm complex develops to the north Friday evening. It’ll slide through Eastern Nebraska and then Northeast Kansas during the overnight into Saturday. A few storms could skim our area but most of us will stay dry.

Most of the rain over the coming days will miss those who need it most in Southwest Kansas. Temperatures stay sultry through next week in the 90s to triple digits. Southwest Kansas will have to endure highs up to 100+ day after day.