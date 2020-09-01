On Ronelle’s Radar: Fall-like Tuesday with clouds and some raindrops

The front that moved through yesterday has now stalled out to our south and east. It’s currently sitting over Oklahoma, far Southeast Kansas, and Missouri. This boundary will keep our area unsettled today with widely scattered showers and storms around.

Keep in mind that this rain chance is still hit or miss and some areas may stay completely dry today. Clouds, some rain around, and north winds (which are lighter) will keep highs below normal in the 70s to low 80s.

Severe weather isn’t expected but a Marginal Risk has been extended into the Southwest corner of the area where there could be a stronger storm with wind and hail this evening. Especially in our Oklahoma counties.

The stalled front will drop a bit farther south tonight and high pressure will build in at the same time. Skies will be drier and our weather won’t be as active. Lows will be comfortably cool in the 50s to 60s. The coolest lows will be to the west.

More sunshine returns across the area Wednesday and highs will warm back up through the 80s and close to 90 to the west. There could be a random shower or storm in our Oklahoma counties early in the day but most of us will stay dry.

Another cold front moves in Thursday but it’ll come through dry and cool us down a few degrees through the latter part of the work week. Summer continues to show some life over Labor Day weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday. There’s a small chance of rain Sunday as another disturbance rolls through but it’ll send temperatures crashing back down into the 70s Labor Day.